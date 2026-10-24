 Infantino visits Govsan Sports Complex on the first game day of the U-15 World Cup - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Infantino visits Govsan Sports Complex on the first game day of the U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

1news Staff13:39 - Today
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Infantino visits Govsan Sports Complex on the first game day of the U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Chairman of the Tournament's Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, and association representatives visited the Govsan Sports Complex on the first game day of the 2026 FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

As 1news.az reports, the guests familiarized themselves with the facilities of the complex and watched the first matches of the tournament. A total of 92 matches are scheduled here during the day.

The tournament is taking place from October 22 to 30. The first matches were held today, October 24. Organized for the first time, the competition has brought together young footballers from 189 FIFA member associations in Baku.

In the evening, the official opening ceremony will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall, after which the Azerbaijani national team will face the team of East Timor.

The tournament is aimed at developing youth football and exchanging international experience.

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