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Ronaldo's son makes debut for Portugal's youth national team

1news Staff19:50 - 13 / 11 / 2026
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Ronaldo's son makes debut for Portugal's youth national team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has played for Portugal's U-17 youth national team for the first time. The debut took place in a qualifying match for the 2027 European Championship against Andorra, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Portuguese.

The 17-year-old forward, who plays for the academy of Saudi club Al-Nassr, came onto the field in the 73rd minute, replacing Victor Bastianele.

At the end of the match, Ronaldo Jr. came close to scoring his debut goal for the national team. After a cross from the flank, he hit a header, but the ball went just wide of the post.

After the first round, Portugal topped Group 6. Its opponents in the qualifying stage are also the national teams of Serbia and Bulgaria.

Recall that in January 2023, Cristiano Jr. joined the Al-Nassr academy, beginning to play for the U-15 team. He subsequently moved up to the U-17 squad.

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