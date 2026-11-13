 Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time | 1news.az
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Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time

1news Staff16:45 - Today
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Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time

Azerbaijani kickboxer Eduard Mamedov won two gold medals at the European Championship in Skopje.

As 1news.az reports, at the continental championship under the WAKO version, held from November 7 to 14, the representative of Azerbaijan competed in two versions in the Master Class category in the 63-kilogram weight class.

Our athlete, having defeated Portugal's Emanuel Cortes in the Light Contact final, and in the Kick Light version the Hungarian athlete Marton Has and Italy's representative Alessandro La Mantia, climbed to the highest step of the podium. He said that he dedicates the victories he achieved to the memory of the martyrs.

Thus, E. Mamedov has become the holder of the European champion title for the 13th time in his career.

Head of the sports and training department of the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, police colonel Eduard Mamedov has repeatedly become a world and European champion.

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