Manchester United announces appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Manchester United's press service announced on the club's official website that Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of the first team.

The parties signed a contract until 2029. It is noted that Pochettino will take up his duties at the English club on November 18, after completing his work with the United States national team.

Pochettino previously worked at English clubs Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and with the United States national team he reached the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United sit 18th in the English Premier League table, having won just one of their first 10 matches of the current season. In the next Premier League round, the "Red Devils" will play Liverpool at Anfield. The game will take place on November 22 and will begin at 20:30.