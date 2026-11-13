CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering withdrawing from the 2028 presidential election after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm congressional elections.

This was reported by CNN, citing sources close to the politician.

"I wouldn't be surprised by any decision he makes. He is only 42 years old. He is young enough to make another attempt if the current environment makes success impossible. Perhaps now is simply not his time," one of the channel's interlocutors said.

According to CNN, one of the main factors influencing Vance's decision remains the ongoing war with Iran. His allies fear that the conflict could seriously complicate the Republicans' prospects in the presidential election. "The question is not whether JD can win. The question is whether any Republican can win at all if the war with Iran continues," one of the sources noted.

At the same time, Vance has not yet made up his mind about his plans and has not set a deadline for making a decision. Some of his supporters are still convinced that he will put forward his candidacy. According to the channel, the message published by the vice president after the midterm elections, in which he linked the Republicans' defeat to the war against Iran, caused irritation for U.S. President Donald Trump.