 CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

1news Staff17:45 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering withdrawing from the 2028 presidential election after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm congressional elections.

This was reported by CNN, citing sources close to the politician.

"I wouldn't be surprised by any decision he makes. He is only 42 years old. He is young enough to make another attempt if the current environment makes success impossible. Perhaps now is simply not his time," one of the channel's interlocutors said.

According to CNN, one of the main factors influencing Vance's decision remains the ongoing war with Iran. His allies fear that the conflict could seriously complicate the Republicans' prospects in the presidential election. "The question is not whether JD can win. The question is whether any Republican can win at all if the war with Iran continues," one of the sources noted.

At the same time, Vance has not yet made up his mind about his plans and has not set a deadline for making a decision. Some of his supporters are still convinced that he will put forward his candidacy. According to the channel, the message published by the vice president after the midterm elections, in which he linked the Republicans' defeat to the war against Iran, caused irritation for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Share:
507

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Opinion

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

An event marking Victory Day was held in Marneuli

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

Latest news

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

Today, 17:45

Investigation completed into case of Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

Today, 17:40

Dates and agenda of the upcoming sessions of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced

Today, 17:35

An art evening was held in Lachin with the support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 17:13

European countries intend to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

Today, 17:08

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Today, 17:05

Training on financial literacy and cybersecurity held within the framework of public-private partnership - PHOTO

Today, 16:55

Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time

Today, 16:45

Manchester United announces appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Today, 16:40

Caspi Yards presented in Baku — a new complex by the Caspian Sea with the 44-story Victory Tower - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:35

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Today, 16:25

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Today, 16:20

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Today, 15:55

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Today, 15:52

Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

Today, 15:50

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus boat sinking case extended again

Today, 15:15

Starting next week, five-day autumn break will begin in schools

Today, 15:10

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Today, 15:02

U.S. Army lieutenant colonel detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

Today, 14:57

SOCAR aims to achieve an oil recovery factor of over 40%

Today, 14:55
All news