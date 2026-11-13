An art evening was held in Lachin with the support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO - VIDEO

On November 11, a creative evening titled “Stars Passing Through Lachin” was held as part of a visit to the Lachin district by by Shafiga Mammadova, People’s Artist and Chair of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers, and People’s Artist Fakhraddin Manafov.

It should be noted that the visit of the distinguished artists was organized at the invitation of Hocazfilm Studio, with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district and the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF).

The creative evening was attended by representatives of the Lachin district community, local residents, and students of Garabagh University.

In his welcoming remarks, Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, noted that the “Stars Passing Through Lachin” project would continue as an initiative aimed at bringing a new spirit to Lachin’s cultural life and strengthening the spiritual bridge that art builds between different generations. He emphasized that such meetings are important not only for passing the creative experience of renowned artists on to younger generations but also for promoting Lachin’s rich cultural heritage.

During the event, participants exchanged views on topics such as cinema, the development of national cinematography, the impact of art on society, and ways to encourage young people’s interest in creative pursuits. People’s Artists Shafiga Mammadova and Fakhraddin Manafov shared their artistic and professional experiences and answered questions from the audience.

Among the questions raised by participants, those concerning the roles portrayed by the actors, their personal choices, and their outlook on life attracted particular interest.

The discussion also covered impressions and outcomes of the Lachin International Film Festival, which was held for the first time in 2026. The festival’s contribution to Lachin’s cultural life and its importance in promoting cinema in the region and fostering a creative environment were highlighted.

The artists also shared their views and suggestions regarding the organization, program, and expanded scope of the upcoming 2nd Lachin International Film Festival.

The artistic program of the evening featured musical performances by Sevil Aghayeva, a teacher at the Lachin City Children’s Music School.

The creative evening, marked by discussions about art, engaging questions, fond memories, and musical performances, offered participants an unforgettable experience.