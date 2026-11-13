Kushner and Witkoff take part in preparing a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are taking part in preparing a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by the White House press service.

According to Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly, following the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, it was possible to involve European partners in further consultations. In addition, the parties have begun preparations for the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war.

As a reminder, on November 10–11, talks between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, after Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow and their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was announced that an agreement had been reached on a large-scale prisoner exchange between the two countries.