IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mostafa Izadi stated that Iran is capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 1,500 km with missiles carrying two-ton warheads.

This was reported by Iran International.

According to him, such a capability serves as a deterrent and makes it possible to counter the plans of Iran's adversaries.

Izadi also called the United States a "paper tiger," stating that notions about the ability of American military bases to ensure security in the region have been dispelled.

He emphasized that Iran is on full combat alert, including its missile forces, air defense forces, unmanned aviation, and naval forces. In addition, according to him, "Basij" units are deployed throughout the country.

Source: Iran International