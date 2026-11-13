Training on financial literacy and cybersecurity held within the framework of public-private partnership - PHOTO

With the support of Expressbank and organized by the Agrarian Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, an educational training on "Financial Literacy and Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs" was held for farmers and entrepreneurs at the Jalilabad Vocational Education Center.

During the training, the bank's experts shared practical recommendations on the management of financial resources, planning of income and expenses, effective use of credit opportunities, assessment of financial risks, as well as protection against cyber fraud and the security of personal financial information.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Rashad Mehdizade, director of the Agrarian Training Center of the Agrarian Services Agency, emphasized that financial literacy and cybersecurity are of great importance for the sustainable development of the agrarian sector and for strengthening the activities of farmers and entrepreneurs. In his speech, he touched upon the priorities envisaged in the "State Program for the Development of the Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030" regarding the development of agrarian finance, insurance and risk management mechanisms, as well as the improvement of the information and advisory services and innovation dissemination system. He stated that raising awareness among farmers and entrepreneurs in these areas, the effective use of financial resources, and increasing their knowledge of modern technologies are of particular importance. In this regard, training and educational events organized within the framework of public-private cooperation serve to increase farmers' knowledge and skills and to widely disseminate modern agrarian technologies and best practices.

As part of the training, Tofig Mehdiyev, head of the Economic Security Department of Expressbank, delivered a presentation on "Cybersecurity and protection against cyber fraud," providing participants with detailed information about existing threats in the digital environment, methods of cyber fraud, and the protection of bank cards and personal financial information, and shared recommendations on conducting secure online transactions. Afterwards, Yashar Jabarov, deputy director of the bank's Business Banking Department, spoke on the topic of "General financial literacy for entrepreneurs," addressing issues such as the planning of income and expenses, the proper management of financial resources, the effective use of credit opportunities, and the assessment of financial risks. He emphasized that financial literacy plays an important role in the sustainability of entrepreneurial activity and in making the right business decisions.

It should be noted that such educational events are of particular importance in terms of implementing the priority areas identified in the "State Program for the Development of the Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030." In particular, the priorities of developing agrarian finance, insurance and risk management mechanisms, as well as improving the information and advisory services and innovation dissemination system, make it necessary to increase the knowledge and skills of entrepreneurs, expand their access to financial instruments, and inform them about modern technologies.

Expressbank OJSC will continue to stand by farmers and entrepreneurs who play an important role in the development of the agrarian sector, to contribute to the realization of their business potential, and to support the development of their knowledge and skills so that they are better prepared for the challenges of the changing economic environment.

It should be noted that Expressbank operates with a total of 18 branches, located in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Shirvan, Gusar, Khachmaz and Lankaran. You can learn about the bank's products and services at www.expressbank.az , from the 132 Information Center, or from the Bank's official accounts on the "Instagram," "Facebook," "LinkedIN" and "Telegram" social media platforms.

"Expressbank" OJSC operates on the basis of license No. 119 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1992.

Address: Baku city, Y.V. Chamanzaminli str., 134C.