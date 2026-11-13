Caspi Yards presented in Baku — a new complex by the Caspian Sea with the 44-story Victory Tower - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Marriott Boulevard hotel hosted the presentation of Caspi Yards — a new multifunctional complex by Avant Group — and its main architectural landmark, the 44-story Victory Tower (Zəfər Qülləsi).

Guests were told about the concept of the project, its architectural solutions, key features, and development plans.

Caspi Yards will occupy 13 hectares. A new metro station is planned next to the complex.

The project will include 11 residential buildings and two business centers. The complex will feature a hospital, a school, shopping centers, as well as spaces for recreation and sports. Everything necessary for living, working, studying, medical treatment, shopping, and leisure will be gathered in one place.

The project is based on the concept of a "city within a city": residential quarters and business infrastructure, which will appear around the new metro station, will form a single urban space with good transport accessibility, comfortable housing, and opportunities for business.

Special attention in Caspi Yards is paid to "smart city" (Smart City) technologies. The project provides for intelligent access and building management systems, as well as digital solutions that distribute pedestrian flows in public areas. In the future, these systems are planned to be supplemented with artificial intelligence technologies. This will make it possible to manage the complex more efficiently and make it more convenient for residents and guests.

The 44-story Victory Tower will offer panoramic views of the Caspian Sea.

The founder and head of Avant Group, Ali Huseynov, spoke at the presentation. He talked about the history of the project and plans for its development. Speaking about the significance of Caspi Yards for the future appearance of Baku, he noted:

"I believe that this project will breathe new life into the appearance of our beautiful Baku. The majestic 44-story Victory Tower will become a new symbol of Baku Bay and 8 November Avenue."

At the event, Avant Group signed a number of partnership documents. With the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) — a memorandum on cooperation in the field of mortgages. With Landau Educational Group and Push30 — memorandums of understanding: they concern the development of educational infrastructure and conditions for a healthy lifestyle for the complex's future residents.

Modern architecture, housing, offices, and social infrastructure in a single quarter make Caspi Yards an important part of Baku's new urban environment.

Caspi Yards is being implemented jointly by Avant Group and Moonwake Investment.

Sales of apartments in the first phase have already begun. In honor of Victory Day (November 8), an 8% discount applies to the first 44 apartments. The offer is limited in time.

The sales center is located at: 23 Afiyaddin Jalilov Street. More details about the project, layouts, and purchase terms can be obtained at the sales center or by calling the short number *0044.

Website: https://www.caspiyards.az/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caspiyards/