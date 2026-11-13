Hungary's prime minister accused of extortion and domestic violence

Former Hungarian member of parliament for the Fidesz party Ilona Ékes has filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office against the country's prime minister, Péter Magyar. She accuses him of extortion and domestic violence against his former wife, ex-Minister of Justice Judit Varga. This was reported by the MTI agency.

The complaint was submitted to the Central Investigative Prosecutor's Office. The reason for the filing was Varga's statements at the hearings of a parliamentary committee, as well as media publications.

According to Ékes, in January 2023 Magyar secretly recorded a conversation with his wife without informing her or obtaining her consent. As stated in the complaint, he subsequently used this recording to blackmail Varga, presumably up until March 2024.

The complaint claims that under the pressure of threats Varga postponed the divorce and agreed to terms unfavorable to herself, as a result of which she suffered material damage. Ékes asked the prosecutor's office to conduct an investigation, examine the audio recording, and establish the circumstances of its creation.

Earlier, at the parliamentary hearings, Varga stated that her former husband systematically threatened her and exerted psychological pressure on her. Magyar at first noted that he tries to remember only the good things about the marriage, but later a public dispute flared up between the former spouses.