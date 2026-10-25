Protesters set fire to the city hall building in Albania's capital

Demonstrators set fire to the city hall building in Albania's capital, Tirana.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, this was reported by the CNA portal.

According to its information, the fire at the main entrance quickly engulfed the building's interior and spread to the first floor. It is noted that hundreds of protesters had gathered in the area around the city hall.

The situation in Tirana escalated on October 13 after a student protest near the Ministry of Education building. Clashes between demonstrators and police have continued for more than 10 days in a row. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Before the unrest began, anti-government rallies had been held in Tirana for more than 130 days in a row over the authorities' promoted project to build a resort in the Vjosa-Narta protected area on the Adriatic Sea coast.