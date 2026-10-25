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Bloomberg: Iran prepares for new U.S. strikes

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Bloomberg: Iran prepares for new U.S. strikes

Ahead of the November 3 midterm elections to the U.S. Congress, Iran is preparing for new American bombings.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with Tehran's position.

The Iranian authorities are also planning retaliatory actions in the event of new attacks, including against Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he added.

According to the publication's interlocutor, the period after the U.S. elections in early November and before the new Congress takes office in early January will be the most difficult. The only way out of the conflict is an agreement that would allow both the United States and Iran to declare their victory, the source noted.

Another source familiar with the position of the UAE government added that some officials from the Persian Gulf countries are confident that the violence will resume and fear that it could be larger in scale than before the suspension.

According to shipping and maritime security representatives, Iran is at the same time attacking more vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and near it, causing more serious damage than at the beginning of the conflict, since it is using guided missiles instead of strike drones.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the United States is preparing for a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. At the same time, the Al Arabiya television channel claimed that Tehran had offered Washington to open Hormuz in exchange for lifting the blockade.

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