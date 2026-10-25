 A strong earthquake has struck western China | 1news.az
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A strong earthquake has struck western China

1news Staff17:27 - Today
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A strong earthquake has struck western China

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was recorded in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 214 km northeast of Nagqu Prefecture, which is home to 30,000 people. The source of the quake lay at a depth of 9 km.

No information about casualties or destruction has been received.

As a reminder, on October 22 an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 occurred in the Tibet Autonomous Region of the PRC; as a result of the natural disaster at least 16 people died and another 76 were injured.

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