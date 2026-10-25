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Trump announces upcoming talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine

1news Staff20:40 - Today
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Trump announces upcoming talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that trilateral talks involving representatives of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine could take place in the near future.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader said this to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House, answering a question about the prospects for holding the talks.

"They will take place quite soon, and I think both sides want to make a deal," Trump said.

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