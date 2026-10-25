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Putin and Trump talks "on the desk": where and when could the meeting take place?

1news Staff22:40 - 25 / 10 / 2026
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Putin and Trump talks "on the desk": where and when could the meeting take place?

A new bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, could take place at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

As 1news.az reports citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Russian leader's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

The possibility of holding this meeting is currently "on the desk." The Kremlin representative expressed hope for both a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump and a trilateral meeting of Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the same time, Peskov clarified that there are no final agreements yet.

Earlier, an aide to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, reported that China is working on preparations for a possible meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States.

The APEC summit is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen on November 18-19.

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