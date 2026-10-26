 New York police search for man in skull mask after stabbing in upscale neighborhood - PHOTO | 1news.az
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New York police search for man in skull mask after stabbing in upscale neighborhood - PHOTO

1news Staff00:05 - Today
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New York police search for man in skull mask after stabbing in upscale neighborhood - PHOTO

New York police are searching for an unidentified man in a skull mask after he stabbed a person in the city's upscale East Village neighborhood.

As 1news.az reports citing RIA Novosti, this was announced by the local police.

"A verbal altercation took place between a 32-year-old man and an unidentified individual. After that, the unidentified individual pulled out a knife, inflicted a wound to the victim's abdomen and fled the scene," the statement says.

The victim was hospitalized. Photos and video from the scene show a dark-skinned man wearing a skull mask.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the night of Sunday, Moscow time. This weekend, numerous costume parties were held in the city ahead of Halloween, which is celebrated on October 31.

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