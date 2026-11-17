The British magazine The Economist has presented its annual forecast The World Ahead 2027, in which it highlighted ten key trends that could shape the global agenda next year.

Among the main topics are political change in the United States, the consequences of the war with Iran, the growing risks associated with artificial intelligence, and pressure on global financial markets.

The publication's editor, Tom Standage, believes that the world is gradually entering the post-Trump era. However, in his assessment, the American president does not intend to lose influence quietly and may become even more unpredictable and aggressive. Standage called him not a “lame duck,” but a “destructive Angry Bird.”

Among the ten main topics of the forecast:

1. The post-Trump era - the struggle over his political legacy and the future of American politics.

2. The consequences of the war with Iran - changes in the regional balance, energy routes and food security risks.

3. A new temperature record - droughts, wildfires, heat waves and the development of renewable energy.

4. Growing pushback against AI - the financial, political and cyber risks of artificial intelligence.

5. The populist right in Europe - a possible victory for Marine Le Pen and the consequences for the European Union.

6. Pressure on bond markets - rising debt burdens and government bond yields.

7. The Taiwan question - China's plans and the changing nature of modern armed conflicts.

8. The Ozempic effect - the impact of weight-loss drugs on consumer behavior and the pharmaceutical industry.

9. Cheaper space launches - the development of private space stations and the prospects for orbital data centers.

10. Hollywood's reboot - the search for new formats and audiences amid the growing popularity of independent filmmaking.

Among the issue's guest authors are Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, heads of technology and energy companies, as well as representatives of the academic community.

According to Standage, in 2027 the world will face the consequences of the war with Iran, threats to food security, and increased financial and cyber risks associated with the development of AI.

The print edition of The World Ahead 2027 will be included in The Economist's weekly issue of November 21, and a separate version will go on sale on November 26.