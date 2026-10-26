Three terrorists who attacked church detained in Jordan

Jordan's security forces have arrested the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on an Orthodox church in the Al-Karak province, the kingdom's Interior Ministry reported.

"During an operation carried out at dawn on Monday, it was possible to locate the three terrorists who carried out the October 23 attack on worshippers at the Church of St. George in the Hammoud district," the agency said in a statement on X.

The text states that the three militants barricaded themselves in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the city of Al-Karak and refused to surrender, opening fire on security forces. "During the fighting, all three criminals were wounded and detained," the Interior Ministry notes.

On October 23, three terrorists opened fire in the Orthodox Church of St. George. The attack, carried out during a memorial service, killed 9 people and wounded 34.

Source: TASS