Ilham Aliyev approves intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of tourism.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The document was signed on August 23, 2026, in Tashkent as part of the expansion of the bilateral strategic partnership.

According to the text of the decree, after the agreement enters into legal force, ensuring the implementation of its provisions is entrusted to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to officially notify the Uzbek side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures.