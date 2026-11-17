Vietnam views Azerbaijan as a key geostrategic bridge between Europe and Asia, capable of opening up access for Vietnamese goods to the markets of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

On the eve of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Hanoi, Vietnam's Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi, in an interview with the VNA agency, outlined the main growth points of bilateral cooperation — from the SOCAR–Petrovietnam link to the integration of transport corridors.

The ambassador noted that the visit of the head of the Azerbaijani state to Vietnam, which will take place on November 19–21, will give new impetus to strengthening cooperation in a wide range of areas — from politics, diplomacy, economy, trade and investment to energy, education, science and technology, as well as humanitarian exchanges.

He described the upcoming visit as a new milestone in the history of traditional friendship between the two countries, reflecting Azerbaijan's high respect for Vietnam and for bilateral relations. "Economic, trade and investment cooperation has acquired a more substantive character: a number of companies are already implementing projects on the territory of both countries. Cooperation in the sphere of defense and security has also expanded — in the defense industry, scientific research, production and trade. Interaction in the oil and gas industry, energy, transport and logistics has intensified, along with new achievements in the field of cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts," the diplomat said.

Against this backdrop, in his words, President Aliyev's visit will provide the top leadership of the two countries with an opportunity to strengthen political trust, discuss directions for the development of bilateral relations and determine concrete measures to implement the framework agreement on strategic partnership.

"Vietnam seeks to cooperate with Azerbaijan in order to harness each other's complementary advantages and expand connectivity between Southeast Asia, the Caucasus, Central Asia and neighboring regions," the ambassador added.

At the same time, in his words, trade, economic and investment ties so far remain modest compared with the existing potential and the aspirations of the parties, which opens up significant prospects for growth: "Energy cooperation remains one of the most promising areas. Azerbaijan has substantial advantages and many years of experience in oil and gas exploration and refining. At the same time, Vietnam seeks to develop its energy sector, ensure energy security and advance the energy transition." The parties could expand cooperation between the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR in the areas of crude oil supplies, exploration, production, oil and gas refining, petrochemicals and the provision of technical services. "They should also explore opportunities in the field of renewable and new energy sources," the Vietnamese diplomat noted.

The ambassador emphasized that trade and investment should also become key drivers of the strategic partnership: "Vietnam has strong positions in the production of agricultural and aquatic products, consumer goods, processed industrial products and electronics, while Azerbaijan is favorably positioned for Vietnamese goods to access the markets of the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe."

"In turn, Vietnam can serve as a gateway for Azerbaijani goods and businesses to enter the ASEAN market. Both countries should intensify trade promotion, organize business forums, fairs and exhibitions, and encourage direct contacts between business communities," the ambassador noted.

Cooperation in the sphere of transport and logistics is another important area for expanding economic connectivity: "Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transport corridors linking Asia and Europe, while Vietnam occupies a strategic position in Southeast Asia, possessing an increasingly developed system of seaports and an international trade network. The parties could explore opportunities for establishing transport links, logistics schemes and interaction in supply chains to facilitate trade."

The ambassador also noted the potential for cooperation in the field of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, high-tech agriculture, education and personnel training, calling these spheres capable of bringing added value and long-term benefits.

Also, in his view, it is necessary to improve the legal framework and remove obstacles to economic cooperation: "What is even more important, efforts must move from discussing potential to implementing concrete programs and projects with clearly defined priorities, partners and road maps."

At the multilateral level, Vietnam is interested in strengthening coordination, consultations and mutual support in international organizations and at regional forums on the basis of respect for international law, the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations, the ambassador emphasized.

In his words, President Aliyev's visit will help translate the strategic vision of the two sides into concrete actions, give new impetus and expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, while at the same time contributing to peace, stability and development in the respective regions and throughout the world.