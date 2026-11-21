On November 21 in Hanoi, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam adopted the "Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

As AZERTAC reports, a ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam then took place with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam.

The "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on cooperation in the field of fire and rescue services" was exchanged by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Vietnam's Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

The "Memorandum of Understanding between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" was exchanged by the Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev and the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Hoang Anh.

The "Executive Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and ROX Group on the assessment, development and implementation of a solar power plant project and a wind power plant project in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was exchanged by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and the founder and chairman of ROX Group Tran Anh Tuan.