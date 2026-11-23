Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump delivered video addresses and launched the TRIPP project ("Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity"), a route through the territory of Armenia.

In his video address, the Armenian prime minister stated that the document signed in Washington in August 2025 "transformed the South Caucasus" and laid the foundations for lasting peace. He also believes that the project will play a significant role in Armenia's economic development and the country's access to foreign markets.

The U.S. president, for his part, thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan for implementing the project.

Source: Sputnik Armenia