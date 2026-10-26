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Peskov: Russia hopes Serbia's new authorities will understand the benefits of cooperation

1news Staff14:35 - Today
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Peskov: Russia hopes Serbia's new authorities will understand the benefits of cooperation

Russia hopes that the new political force that comes to power in Serbia will understand that cooperation with Moscow is beneficial for Belgrade.

This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

"As for the new political force that will come to power as a result of the elections [in Serbia], we want to express the hope that its actions will also be constructively directed toward the further development of relations [with Russia]," Peskov noted. "And that these new political forces will understand that cooperation with Russia is in Serbia's interests, because it brings benefits to Serbia, it is advantageous for Serbia above all."

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the coalition he leads suffered a defeat in the parliamentary elections.

The vote took place on Sunday; 19 political forces took part in the early elections, vying for 250 seats in the assembly. The main rivals were the "United Serbia" coalition led by Vučić and the civic group "Student List — Students Win." The association of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić, "Ivica Dačić — Factor of Stability," may also clear the three percent threshold.

After the voting ended, the Republic Electoral Commission reported a record turnout.

In total, 6.5 million people were included in the voter lists.

Source: TASS

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