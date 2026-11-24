More than half of rail services were canceled on Tuesday due to a strike by train drivers in Portugal, the Portuguese broadcaster RTP reports.

"Portugal's railway operator has warned of significant disruptions to the schedules of suburban, regional and intercity trains, as well as on urban trains in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra," the broadcaster notes.

"Of the 246 scheduled trains, only 106 ran on their routes. Thus, the total number of canceled trains was 140, which amounts to 57%," RTP reports.

The strike, called by the National Union of Train Drivers, began the previous day and will last until Friday. The maximum number of service cancellations is expected on Wednesday. The organizers are demanding higher wages and allowances, as well as improved working conditions and safety on the railways.

Source: Interfax