On November 6, Turkey's former minister of family and social policy Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, who had been detained as part of an investigation related to foundations, was placed under house arrest.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Haber Global.

"Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, 18 days after her detention, was released under a judicial control measure in the form of a ban on leaving her place of residence," the information says.