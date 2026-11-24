MP Razi Nurullayev stated the need to counter nepotism, the promotion of relatives and acquaintances of officials, as well as the harassment of experienced employees of state institutions.

As 1news.az reports citing Qafqazinfo, the parliamentarian made this statement at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis during the discussion of the draft law "On Conflict of Interest."

According to the MP, a change of leadership in state structures is often accompanied by personnel reshuffles, as a result of which relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the new head gain opportunities for career growth, while employees with many years of professional experience are subjected to pressure and forced to leave their positions.

Nurullayev emphasized that the appointment of one person should not result in the loss of jobs for dozens of other specialists. He noted that the problem lies not in the very fact of employing officials' relatives, since they also have the right to professional development, but in how objective the grounds for their appointment are. In his opinion, the decisive factor should be the candidate's knowledge, qualifications, and personal achievements, and not the official position of his relatives.

The parliamentarian expressed hope that the adoption of the law would help change the notion entrenched in society that without personal connections it is impossible to achieve success. He drew attention to the fact that parents should not devote as much attention to finding influential patrons for their children's employment as they do to their education. Young specialists should rely on their own knowledge, diploma, and labor, rather than on their families' connections.

Separately, the MP dwelt on the social consequences of nepotism. In his assessment, such a practice damages not only the economy but also the moral state of society. People who encounter unfair treatment and violations of their labor rights gradually lose trust in state institutions, stop believing in the possibility of professional self-realization, and consider emigration. At the same time, those who do not possess the necessary abilities begin to perceive the search for influential connections as the most effective way of career advancement.

Nurullayev also pointed to the need to take into account the other side of conflict of interest — the use of official powers to restrict the lawful opportunities of individual citizens for personal motives. In particular, this concerns cases when a person faces obstacles due to animosity on the part of an official, criticism directed at him, or personal disagreements. The MP emphasized that citizens' rights should be protected regardless of their relations with representatives of the authorities, and civil servants are obliged to apply the law equally both to people close to them and to their opponents.

In the parliamentarian's opinion, the adoption of the relevant legislative act should be accompanied by a change in approaches to public administration. He recalled that official powers are granted for solving public tasks and serving citizens, and not for creating advantages for relatives, friends, and acquaintances. State institutions, the MP emphasized, should not turn into family enterprises or organizations acting in the interests of a narrow circle of people.

Nurullayev noted that the effectiveness of the law will be determined not only by its adoption but also by real changes in the daily life of citizens. According to him, the result should be a society in which, for employment, career advancement, business development, and the protection of their rights, people will not have to seek influential acquaintances and turn to patrons. The main guarantee of equal opportunities and fair treatment of every citizen should be the law.