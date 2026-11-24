Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi has sent instructions to ministries and security services providing for the federal authorities to take control of the oil resources and borders of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, The National reports.

Iraqi Oil Minister Basem Khudeir on November 23 accused the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan of unlawfully controlling oil fields belonging to the federal North Oil Company and demanded that they be returned to the management of the central administration. He noted that an investigation had made it possible to establish facts of oil smuggling from Iraq's northern fields.

The Iraqi prime minister, in particular, demanded that the government of Iraqi Kurdistan not issue permits for the export of oil and petroleum products without the authorization of the Iraqi Oil Ministry. The agency received an order to take under its management the fields in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Salah ad-Din, with Diyala and Kirkuk being part of Iraqi Kurdistan. The Interior Ministry has been tasked with installing cameras at oil facilities to monitor the situation. The authorities must develop a mechanism, binding on everyone, regulating the transportation of petroleum products between Iraqi provinces and abroad.

The border service has been tasked with closing all unofficial crossing points on Iraq's borders with other countries. The military was ordered to block all country roads in this region.

The National recalls that since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the issue of control over land and natural resources has become one of the most difficult problems in relations between the Iraqi Kurds and the central authorities. Thus, the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan insist that the constitution allows them to conclude commercial deals without Baghdad's approval, while the federal authorities call such practice illegal. The disputes have led to the central government sometimes withholding the share of funds that was intended for Iraqi Kurdistan from the federal budget.

Source: Interfax