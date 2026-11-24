Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met on November 24 with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, who is on a visit to the country.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro. It was emphasized that over the past period, the areas of mutually beneficial cooperation have expanded.

The parties also emphasized the importance of making more effective use of the potential of trade and economic cooperation and highly valued the positive results achieved in the area of mutual investments.

Noting the importance of humanitarian cooperation, the parties expressed mutual interest in further expanding exchanges in the fields of tourism, culture, and education.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in various areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed.