Azerbaijan congratulates Lebanon on its national holiday
Azerbaijan has congratulated Lebanon on its Independence Day.
As 1news.az reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared the corresponding post on the social network X.
"We warmly congratulate the people and the government of the Lebanese Republic on their national holiday!
Happy Independence Day!" the post says.
It should be recalled that on November 22, 1943, Lebanon proclaimed its independence from France. This date is celebrated annually in the country as Independence Day.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Lebanese Republic on the occasion of Lebanon's National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇱🇧 @Mofalebanon https://t.co/BSP5EIp8V3 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 22, 2026