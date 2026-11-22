Azerbaijan has congratulated Lebanon on its Independence Day.

As 1news.az reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared the corresponding post on the social network X.

"We warmly congratulate the people and the government of the Lebanese Republic on their national holiday!

Happy Independence Day!" the post says.

It should be recalled that on November 22, 1943, Lebanon proclaimed its independence from France. This date is celebrated annually in the country as Independence Day.