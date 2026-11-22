On November 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled Markwayne Mullin’s visit to Azerbaijan in January this year as a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and a Republican Senator from Oklahoma, as well as their meeting, and congratulated him on his new appointment.

The head of state said that 2026 holds historic significance for Azerbaijan-U.S. relations. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan and the signing of the "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America" during that visit had significantly contributed to expanding bilateral ties.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed President Donald Trump's efforts to elevate bilateral relations to the highest level and ensure peace in the region, adding that Azerbaijan was also interested in advancing ties with the U.S.

Recalling the Washington Summit held in August 2025, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that a new reality had emerged in the region and that the region had been living in peace for more than a year.

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting President Donald Trump's role in this regard.

Touching upon the significance of the TRIPP project, Markwayne Mullin emphasized that the full operation of this corridor would contribute to developing connectivity and strengthening economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as among the regions.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, noting that reciprocal visits at various levels provide valuable opportunities to explore avenues for cooperation.