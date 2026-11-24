Planned screenings of the Armenian biographical film "Monte," dedicated to Monte Melkonian, a former member of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA and one of the Armenian field commanders during the First Karabakh War, have been canceled in Russia.

As Aysor.am reports, this was announced by the film company Genetic Production, which is handling the production of the movie.

According to the creators of the picture, movie theaters in several Russian cities refused to screen the film due to a ban by the Russian authorities.

Earlier, Armenian media also reported that Armenia's Ministry of Defense had refused to assist in the filming of the picture. At the same time, according to the newspaper "Hraparak," financial support for the project was provided by Armenia's Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and the Yerevan City Hall.

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