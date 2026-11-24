Iran's parliament speaker and Tehran's chief representative in negotiations with Washington, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that the Islamic Republic will not take any steps or begin a dialogue with the United States until the seven conditions put forward by the Iranian side are fulfilled.

As Azad Iran reports, speaking at a session of the Majlis, Ghalibaf emphasized that Tehran's position remains unchanged.

"Until Iran's seven conditions are met, not a single step will be taken and no negotiations will take place," the head of parliament said.

In addition, he warned that Tehran is ready to give a decisive response to any possible hostile actions. According to Ghalibaf, any miscalculation on the part of its opponents could lead to an expansion of the conflict's geography.

Earlier, Tehran handed Washington a list of seven preliminary demands for resuming the diplomatic process and normalizing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The list includes a complete cessation of hostilities and attacks against Iran and its regional allies, the lifting of the naval blockade and the withdrawal of American forces from Iran's borders, as well as guarantees of safe passage for Iranian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, the Iranian side insists on the lifting of unilateral U.S. sanctions, the removal of restrictions on oil exports, the unblocking of frozen foreign assets, and the payment of compensation for damage inflicted during the hostilities.