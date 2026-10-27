Armenian parliament session begins with incident between speaker and lawmaker - VIDEO

The session of Armenia's National Assembly began with a small incident - parliament speaker Ruben Rubinyan turned off the microphone of "Strong Armenia" lawmaker Edgar Kazaryan and called in security service officers.

Armenian media report this.

Kazaryan criticized the attitude of the National Assembly chairman toward lawmakers. In response, Rubinyan stated that the speech was not related to the agenda of the session and demanded that it be stopped. After Kazaryan continued his speech, the parliament speaker called in security service officers so that they would require the lawmaker to return to his seat.