Turkish activist summoned by police over publications about Azerbaijan

Turkish activist Fatih Ershahin has been summoned to the Ankara police to give testimony in connection with his posts on social media.

As 1news.az reports, he announced this on his account on X.

Ershahin took part in a protest action outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara on October 13. Earlier, he had also criticized the introduction of a unified school uniform in Azerbaijan and participated in a protest action accompanied by religious slogans.