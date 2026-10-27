 Turkish activist summoned by police over publications about Azerbaijan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Turkish activist summoned by police over publications about Azerbaijan

1news Staff11:38 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Turkish activist summoned by police over publications about Azerbaijan

Turkish activist Fatih Ershahin has been summoned to the Ankara police to give testimony in connection with his posts on social media.

As 1news.az reports, he announced this on his account on X.

Ershahin took part in a protest action outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara on October 13. Earlier, he had also criticized the introduction of a unified school uniform in Azerbaijan and participated in a protest action accompanied by religious slogans.

Share:
593

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue - PHOTO - LIVE

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

World

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are above temporary disagreements

Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

Latest news

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Today, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Today, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Today, 15:22

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Today, 15:20

Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Today, 15:15

"There are 173 million girls out of the education system worldwide": UNESCO deputy director-general

Today, 15:10

The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO

Today, 14:40

Repairs completed on 95 streets and avenues in the capital

Today, 14:30

The Netherlands pulls out of Eurovision 2027

Today, 14:20

Putin speaks with European leaders for the first time since last summer

Today, 14:15

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Today, 14:06

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

Today, 13:55

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Today, 13:53

Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

Today, 13:50

Iran must be brought back into the Persian Gulf security system, Oman says

Today, 13:42

Chinese companies terminate contracts with Mbappé over meme - VIDEO

Today, 13:30

"Countries will disappear": Elon Musk sounds the alarm

Today, 13:27

South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

Today, 13:23

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

Today, 13:20
All news