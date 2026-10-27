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Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

1news Staff15:15 - Today
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Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of a trilateral meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled for November.

As Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel, he discussed this issue with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre after their telephone conversation with the Russian leadership.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Stubb and Støre informed him about the content of the talks with Moscow. During the conversation, they emphasized the need for real steps toward de-escalation, in particular an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy and other infrastructure.

The parties also discussed possible formats of cooperation with European partners to support diplomatic efforts and strengthen security.

Zelensky noted that Finland and Norway, which border Russia, are interested in reaching reliable agreements in the field of security.

"Peace must be achieved, de-escalation is necessary, and Russia's prolongation of the war must stop," the president of Ukraine stated.

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