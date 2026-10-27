 Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

1news Staff16:20 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

In Azerbaijan, it is proposed to fine operators and providers up to 1,000 manats for providing telecommunications services in violation of the established quality indicators, and up to 2,000 manats for a repeat violation.

As Report informs, the corresponding amendments are proposed to be made to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The bill has been submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

According to the document, for the provision by an operator or provider of telecommunications services that do not meet quality indicators, officials will be fined 500 manats and legal entities 1,000 manats.

If a person previously held administratively liable commits such a violation again within a year, the fine for officials will amount to 1,000 manats and for legal entities to 2,000 manats.

In the current legislation, the corresponding article is called "Violation of the rules for the provision of communication services." At present, failure to comply with the established standards carries a fine ranging from 80 to 150 manats.

Share:
635

In focus

Opinion

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

The Milli Majlis expressed its position on mass protests and facts of human rights violations in France

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

Mirzoyan comments on the incident involving an Azerbaijani shepherd crossing the border

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Latest news

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

Today, 18:20

Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement

Today, 17:50

Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 17:40

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Today, 17:20

Putin: Europe has trapped itself

Today, 17:15

Pezeshkian: U.S. blockade of Iran threatens energy markets

Today, 17:15

ANAS scientists appeal to Pezeshkian

Today, 17:15

Two drones shot down in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy

Today, 17:10

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Today, 16:35

Nova Poshta says Russian drones have been shot down by private air defense forces

Today, 16:25

Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

Today, 16:20

Former "Miss Switzerland" accuses Trump of rape: The White House responds

Today, 16:05

Khamenei names conditions for ending the war with Iran

Today, 15:53

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Today, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Today, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Today, 15:22

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Today, 15:20

Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Today, 15:15

"There are 173 million girls out of the education system worldwide": UNESCO deputy director-general

Today, 15:10

The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00
All news