Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

In Azerbaijan, it is proposed to fine operators and providers up to 1,000 manats for providing telecommunications services in violation of the established quality indicators, and up to 2,000 manats for a repeat violation.

As Report informs, the corresponding amendments are proposed to be made to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The bill has been submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

According to the document, for the provision by an operator or provider of telecommunications services that do not meet quality indicators, officials will be fined 500 manats and legal entities 1,000 manats.

If a person previously held administratively liable commits such a violation again within a year, the fine for officials will amount to 1,000 manats and for legal entities to 2,000 manats.

In the current legislation, the corresponding article is called "Violation of the rules for the provision of communication services." At present, failure to comply with the established standards carries a fine ranging from 80 to 150 manats.