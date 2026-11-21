Hikmet Hajiyev shares video of Vietnamese singer performing the song "Ey, Veten"
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has published on the social network X a video of a Vietnamese singer's performance at an official reception in honor of President Ilham Aliyev.
As 1news.az reports, the post says:
"As part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam, at the official reception a Vietnamese singer performed our well-known song, popularly known as 'Ey, Veten.' Excellent pronunciation and a beautiful performance! The full title of the song is 'A Heart Full of Melodies,' the composer is Elza Ibrahimova."
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Vyetnama rəsmi səfəri çərçivəsində rəsmi ziyafətdə vyetnamlı müğəninin ifa etdiyi xalq arasında daha çox “Ey Vətən" kimi tanınan məşhur mahnımız. Əla tələffüz və gözəl ifa! Tam adı "Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm", bəstəkarı Elza İbrahimova. https://t.co/ste1eWxZRh — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 21, 2026