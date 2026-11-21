Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has published on the social network X a video of a Vietnamese singer's performance at an official reception in honor of President Ilham Aliyev.

As 1news.az reports, the post says:

"As part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam, at the official reception a Vietnamese singer performed our well-known song, popularly known as 'Ey, Veten.' Excellent pronunciation and a beautiful performance! The full title of the song is 'A Heart Full of Melodies,' the composer is Elza Ibrahimova."