"In 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.4 billion."

According to 1news.az, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, during a briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany. The Minister noted that in the first nine months of 2026, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $1 billion. "Currently, 280 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan, of which 210 are actively operating. The volume of investments made by Germany into Azerbaijan over the years is about $950 million. The volume of investments directed from Azerbaijan into Germany exceeds $670 million.

A significant portion of German investments in Azerbaijan goes into the energy sector. At the same time, the total volume of investments made by SOCAR in Germany into joint projects and funds with German companies amounts to $1.8 billion," he emphasized. Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the efforts being made to expand economic cooperation. "In 2026, a meeting of the High-Level Joint Working Group operating between the two countries took place. Furthermore, during Mr. President's visit to Germany in February, an agreement was reached on establishing the Azerbaijani-German Business Council. Today, we also exchanged views on this matter. A meeting of the Business Council and the launch of the structure's activities are planned for the near future," the Foreign Minister added.

11:20

Relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are invariably based on the principles of friendship and international law.

As 1news.az reports, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this during a joint press briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Baku.

Recalling that next year the countries will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Bayramov noted how substantive the talks had been: "Today we discussed in detail the entire spectrum of Azerbaijani-German cooperation. Our ties have always been built on friendship and the norms of international law, and at the present stage the dialogue at the highest and high levels is successfully continuing."

The head of the foreign policy agency emphasized the regular nature of contacts with his German counterpart, both by telephone and on the sidelines of international forums.

In addition, the minister pointed to the active development of political consultations and interparliamentary dialogue.

According to him, a solid legal and treaty framework has been formed between Baku and Berlin: to date, the parties have signed 80 documents, and another 10 agreements are being drafted.