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Two drones shot down in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy

1news Staff17:10 - Today
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Two drones shot down in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy

Air defense systems deployed on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad shot down two drones over the Iraqi capital.

This was reported by the Al Hadath television channel, citing a source in Iraq's security sector.

According to the source, both drones were destroyed by the U.S. Embassy's air defense systems.

Earlier, a representative of the Iraqi security forces told the INA agency that the sounds of explosions heard in Baghdad were linked to the destruction of a drone of unknown origin. According to him, the drone was eliminated near the "Green Zone" — a heavily guarded area in the center of the city where government institutions and foreign embassies are located.

No other details of the incident have been provided so far.


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