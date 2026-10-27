 Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO

1news Staff20:15 - 27 / 10 / 2026
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Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO

On October 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of UN Tourism Shaikha Al Nowais, who is on a visit to our country.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN Tourism, the promotion of our country's rich tourism potential at the international level, new opportunities for interaction in the field of tourism, as well as the expansion of Azerbaijan's participation in international tourism platforms.

The minister once again congratulated the secretary-general on her election to this position and wished her success. He noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of international ties in the field of tourism. It was emphasized that our country's favorable geographical location, rich historical and cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes, modern infrastructure, and traditions of hospitality enhance Azerbaijan's attractiveness in the regional and international tourism space.

Drawing attention to the diversity of Azerbaijan's tourism potential, he noted the opportunities available in the country for the development of cultural heritage, urban, ecological, rural, mountain, wellness, winter, and business tourism.

During the meeting, it was stated that Azerbaijan's rich culinary culture and national culinary traditions play an important role in the international promotion of the country's tourism opportunities. The contribution of gastronomic tourism to popularizing Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, national customs and traditions, as well as its culture of hospitality, was noted. Information was presented on the programs and initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of tourism, the improvement of tourism infrastructure, the expansion of international transport and connectivity opportunities, as well as on the work being carried out to promote the country's various tourism products in foreign markets.

The meeting also focused on the rich historical and cultural heritage and tourism potential of the territories liberated from occupation. Information was provided on the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in these territories, the creation of modern infrastructure, the preservation of cultural and religious heritage, as well as the formation of new tourism destinations.

Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais expressed gratitude for our country's active membership in the organization and provided detailed information about a number of the structure's plans and priorities.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other areas of mutual interest.

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