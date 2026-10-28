 Armenia's parliament approves agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project | 1news.az
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Armenia's parliament approves agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

1news Staff13:20 - Today
Armenia's parliament approves agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

Armenia's National Assembly has ratified a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with the United States on the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project.

Sixty-three deputies voted in favor of the document, 32 voted against, and there were no abstentions.

After the completion of parliamentary procedures, the agreement will be sent to the country's president for signature to finalize the ratification process.

The TRIPP project is aimed at developing regional transport and logistics infrastructure, including railways, highways, pipelines, and communication lines. Armenia's government expects that the implementation of this strategic initiative will attract multibillion-dollar international investments to the country and strengthen regional stability.

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