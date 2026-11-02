The Kremlin comments on prospects of Russia's participation in the OTS

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov believes that Russia's participation in the Organization of Turkic States is advisable.

He made the comment in response to the recent initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, TASS reports.

"As for Russia's participation in the Organization of Turkic States, you know that Russia has a number of regions whose peoples are also Turkic historically, by origin. Therefore, of course, Russia's participation in the work of such an organization would be quite understandable, advisable and natural," Peskov said.

He emphasized that he meant the participation not of individual Russian regions, but of the Russian Federation as a whole.