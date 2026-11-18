Prospects for expanding cooperation in energy and transport, the participation of German businesses in projects in Karabakh, and the regional situation were the main topics of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany, Jeyhun Bayramov and Johann Wadephul, in Baku.

According to 1news.az, during the meeting, the ministers held comprehensive discussions on the current state of Azerbaijani-German relations, prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as key regional and international developments.

Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, which will be marked in 2027, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of developing a partnership based on mutual respect, constructive dialogue, and shared interests.

It was noted that the Strategic Agenda on Bilateral Partnership, adopted during the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Germany in July 2026, provides an important foundation for further advancing relations.

The ministers reiterated that they attach particular importance to strengthening economic ties. It was noted that bilateral trade turnover reached $1.4 billion in 2025, and against the backdrop of the launch of Azerbaijani gas exports to Germany in January 2026, there are significant opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, and technology.

The parties stated that the establishment of the Azerbaijani-German Business Council in July 2026 also provides a new platform for engaging the business communities of both countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the opportunities opening up for German companies within the framework of the development of the Middle Corridor, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, as well as in reconstruction and development projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on regional processes, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and discussed cooperation within international organizations. Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the ongoing challenges related to the landmine threat.

The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian ties through education, culture, and science, and also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

10:10

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is holding a meeting with Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the social network X.

It is noted that Jeyhun Bayramov met Johann Wadephul at the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, where talks between the delegations are taking place at this very moment.