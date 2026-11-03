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Gaza Health Ministry reports 15 people killed in a day by Israeli attacks

1news Staff09:05 - Today
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Gaza Health Ministry reports 15 people killed in a day by Israeli attacks

At least 15 people were killed on November 2 as a result of Israeli army strikes on the Gaza Strip, and another 38 were wounded.

These figures are given in a report by the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave.

"The bodies of 11 citizens killed in the shelling of Khan Yunis and the camps for displaced persons located in its vicinity were brought to hospitals," the text published on the social network X states. "Another four were delivered from the Hai Zeitoun neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City, which was fired on by Israeli troops."

According to the agency's data, since the start of the truce, which took effect on October 11, 2025, 1,593 Palestinians have been killed and 5,748 have been wounded to varying degrees of severity in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling.

"The total number of victims of the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 74,609, and the number of injured to 176,018," the report says.

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