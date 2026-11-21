In China's Anhui province, an incident occurred that simultaneously amused the internet and raised questions about the reliability of self-driving technologies. In the course of a single night, a driverless electric car activated its automatic parking function 868 times, continuously maneuvering in the underground parking lot of a residential complex.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Indian channel NDTV, which published the video on the social network X.

868 attempts in one night: what the cameras recorded

The incident occurred at around three o'clock in the morning. A guard at the underground parking lot heard a suspicious noise — the monotonous repetition of the sounds of a moving car — and went to check. What he saw puzzled him: a car with not a single person inside was methodically moving back and forth, time after time adjusting its position relative to the parking space.

Surveillance cameras recorded the entire process. The electric car changed its trajectory, pulled up to the space, pulled away, turned around and began the maneuver again — as if it were trapped in an endless loop. The next morning, the car's owner checked the onboard system logs and discovered a striking figure: the automatic parking function had been activated 868 times. In the end, the electric car did stop — next to another parked vehicle.

To grasp the scale: if each parking attempt took at least 30 seconds, then the car maneuvered continuously for more than seven hours straight. In essence, the electric car "worked" all night while its owner slept peacefully.

A software glitch or an experiment by the owner?

The exact cause of the car's strange behavior has still not been established. Two main theories are being considered.

The first is a software glitch. The automatic parking system of modern electric cars is a complex assembly that combines cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radars and software algorithms. To successfully complete the maneuver, the system must sequentially:

- detect a suitable parking space;

- assess the distance to neighboring vehicles and obstacles;

- calculate the optimal trajectory of movement;

- control the steering wheel, acceleration and braking;

- stop the car after completing the maneuver.

If even one of the stages works incorrectly — for example, if a sensor incorrectly determines the distance to a wall or a neighboring car — the algorithm may loop, again and again trying to correct the position. The 868 activations indicate that the system probably could not recognize the successful completion of the task and did not have a built-in emergency stop mechanism after a certain number of failed attempts.

The second theory is deliberate actions by the owner. During that period, a competition related to driver assistance systems was being held in China, and some users suggested that the electric car's owner could have repeatedly launched the remote parking function through a mobile app, testing the system's capabilities. However, the video does not make it possible to confirm either theory.

In NDTV's original publications and in the surveillance camera footage, the make and model of the electric car are not indicated. A number of sources suggest that it could have been an Avatr model equipped with Huawei's Qiankun ADS intelligent driving system, but there is no official confirmation of this information.

The internet's reaction: from jokes to serious doubts

The video from Anhui instantly went viral. Social media users reacted with the humor characteristic of the internet:

- "The car developed obsessive-compulsive disorder — it simply could not allow a wheel to be two centimeters further to the left";

- "It's a robot vacuum cleaner, only the size of a car — stuck in a corner and unable to get out";

- "Looks like an NPC from GTA trying to park according to a script";

- "Glitches happen. People have made worse mistakes when it comes to parking".

However, the wave of humor was followed by quite serious comments as well. Many users asked the question: how safe is it to trust a car to drive itself without constant human supervision? If a car is unable to stop after hundreds of failed parking attempts, how will it behave in a truly dangerous situation — on a busy highway or in a stream of pedestrians?