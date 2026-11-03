Azerbaijani Air Force pilots carry out training flights - PHOTO - VIDEO

In accordance with the plan of events approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan for 2026, military pilots carried out training flights.

As 1news.az reports, citing the ministry, in line with the exercise plan, the pilots' theoretical knowledge of flight conditions and safety rules was tested, and the safety rules were communicated to the personnel.

After undergoing health checks, the military pilots conducted a control inspection of the "Su-25 ML" and "L-39" attack aircraft.

During the flights, aerobatic maneuvers were performed at various altitudes, and tasks involving takeoff and landing, determining the coordinates of the mock enemy's ground targets, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and other training tasks were carried out.

The main goal of the training flights is to improve the practical combat skills of the personnel and to raise the level of flight training in order to counter possible threats in the country's airspace.