The first master's program in Azerbaijani studies has been launched at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its account on the social network X.

"The opening ceremony featured addresses by the university rector, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Spain, the director of AIDA and other distinguished figures. A memorandum of understanding was also signed as part of the event," the post states.

It is noted that this initiative is an important stage in terms of strengthening Azerbaijani-Spanish academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, culture and contemporary development, as well as expanding scientific cooperation.