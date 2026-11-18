The friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are unbreakable and will become even stronger in the future.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, answering a journalist's question at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The minister noted that the ties between Baku and Ankara are based on historical closeness, mutual trust, and the alliance of the two fraternal peoples.

According to him, the relations between the two countries serve as an example of the highest level of interstate ties and unique closeness. "These allied relations are officially enshrined in the Shusha Declaration," he emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that every society has its own trajectory of development and internal processes. "In this regard, even in friendly and fraternal countries, various opinions may be voiced regarding events taking place in another state. Azerbaijan's approach and position on this matter are extremely clear and open. We believe that the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood today are stronger than ever, and they will be even stronger going forward," the minister emphasized.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also recalled the events with the joint participation of the leaders of the two states as a vivid manifestation of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity. He emphasized the important significance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan on May 8 and his participation, together with President Ilham Aliyev, in the events dedicated to Victory Day.

According to Jeyhun Bayramov, this visit and the joint participation of the leaders became a powerful message of unity and solidarity, addressed both to the peoples of the two countries and to the international community.