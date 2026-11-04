"If I had been there…" Trump names condition for a Republican victory in the elections

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the Republicans would have won the country's midterm elections if he had been a candidate.

"I was not among the candidates, and if I had been, we would have won by a huge margin," the American leader wrote on Truth Social.

Midterm elections are taking place in the United States. Americans are electing 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections are also being held in 36 states. According to estimates by the CNN and NBC television networks, control of the House of Representatives will pass from the Republicans to the Democrats. The outcome of the Senate elections is not yet clear.

The United States has no single federal body that announces election results. This role is taken on by the largest media outlets. After their projections, candidates usually celebrate victory or concede defeat.

Source: TASS